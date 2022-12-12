Golden Share announces private placement

Dec. 12, 2022 9:11 AM ETGolden Share Resources Corporation (GSH:CA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Golden Share Resources (TSXV:GSH:CA) intends to raise up to an aggregate of ~$0.38M pursuant to the issuance and sale, on a non-brokered private placement of up to 2.5M units priced at $0.05/Unit, for gross proceeds of up to ~$0.13M.
  • And up to 5M flow-through shares, at a price of $0.05/FT share, for gross proceeds of up to $0.25M.
  • The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for the exploration work at Ogoki and Kagiami Projects, and for working capital purposes.
  • Also, the proceeds derived from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" in connection with the mineral exploration programs of the Co.
  • It is anticipated that an initial closing of the Private Placement will occur on or before Dec. 22, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.