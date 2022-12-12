Golden Share announces private placement
Dec. 12, 2022 9:11 AM ETGolden Share Resources Corporation (GSH:CA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Golden Share Resources (TSXV:GSH:CA) intends to raise up to an aggregate of ~$0.38M pursuant to the issuance and sale, on a non-brokered private placement of up to 2.5M units priced at $0.05/Unit, for gross proceeds of up to ~$0.13M.
- And up to 5M flow-through shares, at a price of $0.05/FT share, for gross proceeds of up to $0.25M.
- The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for the exploration work at Ogoki and Kagiami Projects, and for working capital purposes.
- Also, the proceeds derived from the sale of the FT Shares will be used for "Canadian exploration expenses" in connection with the mineral exploration programs of the Co.
- It is anticipated that an initial closing of the Private Placement will occur on or before Dec. 22, 2022.
