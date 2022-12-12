German biotech Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) lost ~26% pre-market Monday after announcing plans to focus its lead asset AFM13 as a combination therapy targeting certain cancers related to the immune system.

The announcement comes after the company updated results from an investigator-sponsored phase 1/2 trial for AFM13 in combination with cord blood-derived allogeneic NK cells for recurrent or refractory CD30-positive lymphomas.

AFM13 is an investigational therapy designed to involve the components of the innate immune system, such as natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages, to fight cancer.

The AFM13-104 trial treated 41 patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma using AFM13 in combination with Artiva’s AB-101 NK cell product.

As of the data cut, 31 Hodgkin lymphoma patients who received the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) had indicated an objective response rate (ORR) of 97% and a complete response (CR) rate of 77%. There were three objective responses, including one CR in four non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients who received RP2D.

For all 35 patients treated at RP2D, the ORR and CR stood at 94% and 71%, respectively. There were no dose-limiting toxicities or incidences of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft versus host disease.

On Monday, the company also disclosed topline data from its Phase 2 trial for AFM13 monotherapy in patients with advanced stage R/R peripheral t-cell lymphoma (PTCL) indicating ORR of 32.4% and a CR of 10.2% as primary efficacy measures.

As for other measures of efficacy, AFM13 as monotherapy led to a median duration of response (DoR) of 2.3 months, median progression-free survival (PFS) of 3.5 months, and median overall survival (OS) of 13.8 months. The patients had undergone a median of 2.7 prior lines of therapy.

However, given the robust data seen for the drug combo in Hodgkin lymphoma, Affimed (AFMD) said it would no longer pursue an accelerated approval for AFM13 monotherapy in PTCL and instead focus on its development in combination with Artiva’s AB-101 NK cell product.

Wall Street has remained bullish on Affimed (AFMD) stock, with an average rating of Strong Buy from analysts in line with Seeking Alpha Author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated AFMD as a Hold.