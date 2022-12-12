Franklin Resources November AUM rises to $1.41T in wake of market appreciation
Dec. 12, 2022 9:31 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)SP500By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) said Monday its assets under management for November rose to $1.41T from $1.32T in October, reflecting positive markets and its recent acquisition of Alcentra, partially offset by long-term outflows.
- By asset class, equity AUM climbed to $442.0B from $415.9B in October, but still down from $545.1B in the year-ago period. The stock market (SP500) gained 2.6% during November, though well below its January peak.
- Fixed income AUM of $497.9B increased from $477.9B in the prior month and trailed the $642.3B figure in November 2021.
- Alternative AUM came in at $257.0B, compared with $222.1B in October and $149.5B in November 2021.
- Multi-asset AUM of $144.1B rose from $137.2B in October and fell short of the $147.1B reading in November of last year.
