Franklin Resources November AUM rises to $1.41T in wake of market appreciation

Dec. 12, 2022 9:31 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)SP500By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Investment management. Portfolio diversification.

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) said Monday its assets under management for November rose to $1.41T from $1.32T in October, reflecting positive markets and its recent acquisition of Alcentra, partially offset by long-term outflows.
  • By asset class, equity AUM climbed to $442.0B from $415.9B in October, but still down from $545.1B in the year-ago period. The stock market (SP500) gained 2.6% during November, though well below its January peak.
  • Fixed income AUM of $497.9B increased from $477.9B in the prior month and trailed the $642.3B figure in November 2021.
  • Alternative AUM came in at $257.0B, compared with $222.1B in October and $149.5B in November 2021.
  • Multi-asset AUM of $144.1B rose from $137.2B in October and fell short of the $147.1B reading in November of last year.
  • Previously, (Nov. 9) Franklin Resources reported AUM for October.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.