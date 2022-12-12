Montrose Environmental acquires Huco Consulting; terms not disclosed
Dec. 12, 2022 9:34 AM ETMontrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Montrose Environmental (NYSE:MEG) said Monday it acquired Huco Consulting, which specializes in implementation of environment, health and safety and ESG systems and software for industrial, commercial and govt. clients.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- Huco's leadership team, including co-founders Ron Huijsman and Sameer Vyas, will join Montrose's (MEG) advisory and specialty services business.
- "With the addition of Huco, we enhance our data offerings, expanding support for compliance and ESG/sustainability needs of our clients as we continue to pioneer real-time environmental monitoring and consolidated reporting," said Mark Hall, SVP of advisory and specialty services at Montrose (MEG).
