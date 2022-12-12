Slovakia signs $1.37B deal for 152 CV90s from BAE Systems
As part of a government-to-government agreement between Sweden and the Slovak Republic, the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic has signed a $1.37B agreement for the delivery of 152 CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY).
The Slovak Army will receive the newest iteration of the CV9035, known as the CV90MkIV, with the latest advanced capabilities and digital technology.
Of the 152 vehicles, 122 will be delivered in the infantry fighting vehicle variant.
- “The collaboration between Sweden and Slovakia will further strengthen the relationship between the nations. CV90 has been the backbone of the Swedish Armed Forces for decades. Sweden now looks forward to supporting Slovakia in introducing the CV90, the leading infantry fighting vehicle, as a key capability also for the Slovak Army." said Pål Jonson, Minister for Defence for Sweden.
