Royal Gold rated Neutral in new coverage by Credit Suisse

Dec. 12, 2022 9:35 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)By: Rob Williams, SA NY

Golden background. Gold nugget. Backdrop for the project. Macro

assistantua/iStock via Getty Images

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on Monday was rated Neutral by analysts at Credit Suisse who said the precious metals company's is fairly valued by investors. The investment bank set a price target of $120 a share on the stock.

Royal Gold (RGLD) currently trades at about 1.7 times its price-to-net asset value, compared with 1.5 times for peer comapnies in the gold streaming and royalties business, according to Credit Suisse.

A metal stream is an agreement that offers, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to buy some or all of a mine's metal output at a pre-determined price. A royalty is a non-operating interest in a mine that provides the right to a percentage of its revenue or its metal output after deducting costs when necessary, according to Royal Gold's website.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.