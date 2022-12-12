Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on Monday was rated Neutral by analysts at Credit Suisse who said the precious metals company's is fairly valued by investors. The investment bank set a price target of $120 a share on the stock.

Royal Gold (RGLD) currently trades at about 1.7 times its price-to-net asset value, compared with 1.5 times for peer comapnies in the gold streaming and royalties business, according to Credit Suisse.

A metal stream is an agreement that offers, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to buy some or all of a mine's metal output at a pre-determined price. A royalty is a non-operating interest in a mine that provides the right to a percentage of its revenue or its metal output after deducting costs when necessary, according to Royal Gold's website.