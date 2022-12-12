NuGene to acquire a company that specializes in AI and robotics software development
Dec. 12, 2022 9:40 AM ETLivento Group, Inc. (NUGN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
NuGene International (OTCPK:NUGN) to acquire software engineering company focused on AI and Robotics.
- The target company has a team of eight engineers that are delivering services and products to various customers in Europe, with revenue forecasted at $400,000 in 2023 with a projected increase in revenues of 50% Y/Y, and a positive EBITDA in 2022 and beyond.
- “We are at the stage where we have confirmed our intentions in the transaction, and we have drafted the final closing documentation and established the process regarding this acquisition. We assume we will sign the final documentation in January 2023, at which point, full information about the transaction will be released including a future business plan of how this acquisition helps the Acquired company and Livento Group achieve its objectives” commented David Stybr Livento Group CEO.
Comments