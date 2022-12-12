Canada Energy Partners launches private placement to complete Texas acquisition
Dec. 12, 2022 9:40 AM ETCanada Energy Partners Inc. (CNDPF), CE.H:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Canada Energy Partners (OTC:CNDPF) on Monday announced a private placement to secure up to C$23.5 million from the issuance of units.
- Each unit will consist of a common share at an issuance price of C$0.10/share
- The company also announced that it has been granted conditional approval by the TSX Venture Exchange to complete acquisition of 70% working interests in three natural gas development wells to be drilled in the Grand Slam Project in Texas.
- The company is required to contribute US$13.5M to fund the capital costs for completing the drilling program.
Comments