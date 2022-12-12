Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) rose 4.1% after shareholder Hestia Capital Management said it plans to nominate a majority slate for the board, including replacing CEO Michael Roth.

Hestia Capital, which has a 7.1% stake in Pitney Bowes and is the company's third largest holder, plans to formally introduce its proposed interim CEO and director candidates, in the weeks and months to come, Hestia Chief Investment Officer and Founder Kurt Wolf wrote in a letter to holders.

The proxy fight comes after Hestia last month reported a stake in a 13D filing and said it wanted the company to evaluate its capital allocation and e-commerce strategy. Hestia had some discussions with the company and suggested a sale of some its underperforming businesses, according to a Reuters report at the time.

"Based on our view that Pitney Bowes’ leadership has behaved in a manner inconsistent with the levels of integrity that stockholders, employees and other stakeholders should demand, we no longer see a path to collaboration unless the Board demonstrates a willingness to come to a good faith resolution with us," Hestia's Wolfe wrote in the letter.

Wolf is said to argue that Pitney Bowes (PBI) stock is trading at 70%-80% below what its divisions may be valued at on a standalone basis, Reuters said last month.

