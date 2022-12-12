In November ETFs attracted $31B of capital while mutual funds lost $58B

Investors pulled money out of mutual funds in November, but a portion of that cash found its way back into the market, redirected into exchange traded funds. Still, equity funds in general saw a drawdown during the month.

According to data published by Refinitiv Lipper Research, mutual funds saw a total of $58.8B worth of capital walk out the door during November. Meanwhile, ETFs brought in $31.1B.

As a result, the financial community found themselves to be overall net sellers of equity funds to the tune of $27.7B during the month. This came even as the average equity fund delivered a +6.8% return in November.

Looking at some of the winners in the ETF space, international equity ETFs drew in $11.4B, equity income ETFs took in $5.4B, small-cap ETFs attracted $4.3B, global equity ETFs garnered $2.6B and healthcare/biotechnology ETFs amassed $2.2B.

On the other side of the spectrum, technology ETFs gave back $574M, energy ETFs retracted $49M and utilities focused ETFs dipped by $3M.

From an equity ETF point of view, some of November’s largest inflow attractors were the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) +$4.02B, iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) +$1.77B, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) +$1.63B, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) +$1.60B and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) +$1.59B.

In broader financial news, the major averages remain cautious on Monday ahead the CPI print on Tuesday and the Fed decision on Wednesday.