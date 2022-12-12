Japan, Netherlands agree to join US in Chinese chip export control crackdown: report
Dec. 12, 2022
- Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the U.S. in cracking down on exporting semiconductor equipment machinery to China, Bloomberg reported.
- The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted the announcements from the two countries are likely to come in the next few weeks, with expectations they will implement some, or all, of the measures the U.S. took in October.
- In November, Dutch trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher said the European country was speaking with the U.S. to discuss the new export controls for semiconductor equipment to China, but noted that "national security interest is of the utmost importance."
- The Commerce Department published new rules in October that said companies seeking verification to sell to China would be faced with a "presumption of denial" standard if they produce DRAM chips below 18 nm, above 128 layers for NAND chips and below 14 nm for logic chips and would have to apply for a license.
- Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), the Netherlands largest semiconductor equipment company, were down fractionally in early Monday trading.
- In November, ASML (ASML) CEO Peter Wennink said if Chinese semiconductor companies were unable to expand capacity past where they are currently, it would not alter the chip equipment firm's outlook for 2030 "that much."
