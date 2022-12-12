Cardiol Therapeutics rises 9% after starting phase II study of pericarditis treatment
Dec. 12, 2022 9:47 AM ETCardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL), CRDL:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) is trading ~9% higher premarket after the company said it had begun a Phase II study to test its therapy, CardiolRx ,in patients with recurrent pericarditis.
- Pericarditis is an inflammatory heart disease, which causes swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart and can lead to sharp stabbing chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue.
- The study is expected to enroll 25 patients at clinical centers in the United States. The Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic study sites are eligible to recruit participants.
- Initiation of an additional U.S. Cardiovascular Research Centers is planned for Q1, 2023.
