Cruise line stocks could surprise to the upside with spending trends looking solid

Cruise line stocks have been notable underperformers in 2022 with investor concerns on consumer discretionary spending, higher fuel prices, COVID flareups, and the impact of elevated interest rates on debt loads all in the mix.

Despite the negative sentiment on the sector, there are some signs of a turnaround. Bank of America reported monthly core cruise spending improved to +18.6% in November in comparison to the 2019 level to mark a big acceleration from the +4.9% growth in October, +7.2% growth in September, and 1.9% decline in August vs. the pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, total monthly card spend on cruise, including refunds, in November stepped up to +22.1% from 2019.

Analyst Andrew Didora said the significant step-up this month is driven by the relaxation of restrictions and continued recovery, but can also be partially explained by seasonality.

"The majority of cruise spend is during the first half of the year, which creates an easier comp versus 2019," he noted.

Crucially, BofA's recent cruise survey also showed pricing remains steady ahead of the important upcoming wave season.

The upshot of the BofA update is that cruise line company earnings results could come in ahead of consensus expectations. Of note, BofA's aggregated credit and debit card data has a 75% correlation with industry net yields on a one quarter lag since 2008.

Sector watch: Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) -1.44%, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) -1.55%, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) -1.37%, and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) -1.08%.

