Paycell partners with Nium for international money transfers
Dec. 12, 2022 10:06 AM ETTurkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Paycell, Türkiye's (NYSE:TKC) next-generation digital payment platform announced a strategic partnership with Nium, the platform for global money movement, to offer international money transfers from account to account using Nium’s leading business payments infrastructure.
- The partnership makes life easier for Paycell users to perform fast, safe, reliable, and affordable international money transfers.
- Frederick Crosby, Chief Revenue Officer, at Nium commented, “Our partnership with Paycell showcases how our solutions can be embedded and customized to add value to the world’s largest enterprises. We provide a faster, cost-effective money movement alternative to traditional rails that helps large enterprises increase their topline revenues, and we look forward to growing our relationship with Paycell as their user needs evolve globally.”
