T-Mobile adds 5G airwaves, expands customer reach

Dec. 12, 2022 10:10 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

T Mobile store front inside a mall in New Jersey. T Mobile is the third largest mobile carrier in the US based on number of subscribers.

Tak Yeung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has boosted its network coverage and capacity alongside the deployment of a new layer of 5G spectrum nationwide.
  • The carrier has turned on new 1900 MHz midband "Ultra Capacity" 5G spectrum - which T-Mobile likens to a highway, saying it "adds lanes to the road so traffic can zoom."
  • That includes lighting up three-carrier aggregation in some parts of the network, meaning some customers can combined three channels of midband 5G spectrum to achieve speeds reaching to 3 Gbps.
  • T-Mobile is now reaching 323M people with its Extended Range 5G, and it says it's hit 260M people with Ultra Capacity 5G. That latter number hits the company's 2022 year-end goal early, and T-Mobile says it's well on its way to the goal of reaching 300M with Ultra Capacity by the end of 2023.

