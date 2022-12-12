AVITA Medical seeks FDA nod to expand indication of its system to treat thermal burns
Dec. 12, 2022 10:12 AM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) on Monday said it had submitted a premarket approval supplement application to the U.S. FDA for its RECELL system to expand the indication to include soft tissue repair.
- The company's RECELL system had previously been approved by the FDA for the treatment of acute thermal burns in both adults and children.
- "Once approved, this indication expands our current market opportunity by at least three times and is expected to create a significant growth opportunity for us beginning July 2023," RCEL CEO Jim Corbett said in a statement.
- The RECELL system had earlier got a FDA breakthrough device designation for its proposed soft tissue repair indication.
- RCEL stock +1.2% to $6.71 in morning trade.
