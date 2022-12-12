Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stocks slipped in Monday morning trading after Bank of America Global Research analyst Ebrahim Poonawala downgraded the two Canadian bank stocks, reflecting a cautious macro outlook. Meanwhile, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) was upgraded to Neutral.

BMO (BMO) was cut to Neutral as risk/reward becomes more balanced in the face of rising deposit costs, slowing loan demand, and credit migration. "We still see BMO as well positioned to deliver superior results driven by deal synergies, efficiency improvements, and top-notch execution," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

CIBC (CM) was cut to Underperform as Poonawala expects the bank to "remain challenged give the limited balance sheet/operational flexibility based on management's 4Q update."

Even though RBC (RY) shares have outperformed vs. its peers, that trend "could continue in a worsening macro backdrop as investors seek exposure to RY's EPS/ROE defensibility and dependable execution," Poonawala said.

Meanwhile, Toronto-Dominion Bank Group (NYSE:TD) remains BofA's sole Buy rating among Canadian banks. "While not immune to the cyclical challenges we see relative risk/reward as attractive given tailwinds from higher rates, deal synergies, and capital flexibility owing to its Schwab (SCHW) stake," he said.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), remains at Neutral. See the YTD stock performance of the five major Canadian banks in this chart. Looking at SA Quant ratings, all of the the big Canadian banks get a Hold rating.

