Caribou Biosciences off 10% following early-stage allogenic CAR-T cell therapy data
Dec. 12, 2022 10:17 AM ETCaribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) is down 10% Monday morning after reporting 12-month phase 1 data for CB-010, its allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy candidate.
- Data from a cohort of six patients with B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma showed that half maintained a durable complete response (CR) at six months, with two patients demonstrating a CR at 12 months.
- Patients were given a single infusion.
- Caribou (CRBU) noted that CB-010 was generally well tolerated with adverse events consistent with autologous or allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapies
- The company plans a further data update in 2023.
