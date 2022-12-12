Diana Shipping extends contract with SwissMarine for m/v Alcmene

Dec. 12, 2022 10:15 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) on Monday announced that it has, through its unit, extended the time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Alcmene.
  • The gross charter rate is US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum January 10, 2024 up to maximum March 25, 2024.
  • The new charter period is expected to commence on December 27, 2022.
  • The employment of “Alcmene” is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.86 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

