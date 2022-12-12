Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares slid on Monday as Goldman shifted to a Sell rating on the stock.

The more bearish view comes as the bank sees foot traffic trending negatively, just as the restaurant operator will be forced to increase investment in labor and technology. Additionally, belt-tightening among consumers likely means much lighter sales in 2023, which also means lessened pricing power.

“EAT is engaging in a turnaround strategy at Chili’s, and while we are cautiously optimistic on the long-term opportunity for the brand, we expect a choppy path on sales and margins in 2023,” the bank’s analysts advised clients. "We do believe a path to longer-term profitable growth exists, but don’t expect it to be linear and see earnings risk in the near-term."

Alongside the shift to Sell from Neutral, the bank’s analysts took their price target to $28 from $31. Shares of the Texas-based Chili’s parent tumbled 2.72% shortly after Monday’s market open.

