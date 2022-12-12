Societal CDMO prices $35.6M public offering

Dec. 12, 2022 10:17 AM ETSocietal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) has priced its concurrent underwritten public offerings of 27.84M shares at a price to the public of $1.10 per common share and 450,000 shares of its Series A convertible preferred stock, which will be convertible into 4.5M shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $11.0 per Series A share.
  • Gross proceeds of the offerings are expected to be ~$35.6M.
  • Offerings are expected to close on or about December 14, 2022.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offerings for the repayment of its outstanding debt facility with Athyrium and associated costs to satisfy closing conditions for a capital structure refinancing, including a sale-leaseback transaction in connection with its facility in Gainesville, Georgia and a new 3-year Term A Loan debt facility with Royal Bank of Canada.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.