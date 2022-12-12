Societal CDMO prices $35.6M public offering
Dec. 12, 2022
- Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) has priced its concurrent underwritten public offerings of 27.84M shares at a price to the public of $1.10 per common share and 450,000 shares of its Series A convertible preferred stock, which will be convertible into 4.5M shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $11.0 per Series A share.
- Gross proceeds of the offerings are expected to be ~$35.6M.
- Offerings are expected to close on or about December 14, 2022.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offerings for the repayment of its outstanding debt facility with Athyrium and associated costs to satisfy closing conditions for a capital structure refinancing, including a sale-leaseback transaction in connection with its facility in Gainesville, Georgia and a new 3-year Term A Loan debt facility with Royal Bank of Canada.
