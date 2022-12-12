T. Rowe Price prelim November AUM up 4.7% at $1.34T
Dec. 12, 2022 10:19 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) on Monday reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34T as of November 30, up 4.7% sequentially.
- Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.7B in November and $1.4B for the QTD period ended November 30.
- This brings total client transfers for the YTD period ended November 30 to $11.7B.
- The client transfers include $0.5B, $1.1B, and $8.2B, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during November, the QTD and YTD periods.
