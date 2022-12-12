U.S. consumers dial down inflation expectations, NY Fed survey says

U.S. consumers have lowered their inflation expectations for all timeframes, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in its November 2022 Survey of Consumer Expectations on Monday.

For the one-year-ahead horizon, the consumers' median inflation expectation declined by 0.7 percentage point to 5.2% and for the three-year horizon by 0.1 pp to 3.0%. Both decreases were broad-based across education and income groups.

Median five-year inflation expectations, which have been surveyed in the monthly SCE core survey since the beginning of 2022 and first published in July 2022, also slipped, by 0.1 pp to 2.3%, the NY Fed said.

The moderation in inflation expectations is good news for the Federal Reserve, as the central bank's policymakers meet this week to decide on how much to raise interest rates in their struggle to tame inflation. Last week, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey showed that year-ahead inflation expectations were declining.

Median home price growth expectations fell by 1.0 pp to 1.0%, its lowest reading since May 2020. Prices increases for gas and food also retreated. Median year-ahead price changes for gas fell by 0.6 pp to 4.7% and for food by 0.8 pp to 8.3%. For rent, the median year-ahead price change slipped by 0.1 pp.

With the moderation in inflation, consumers also expect their earnings to rise at a slower pace. Median year-ahead expected earnings growth fell by 0.2 pp to 2.8% in November, with the decline driven by respondents without a college degree and with annual household incomes below $100K.

However, prospects for employment remained strong. the mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months declined by 0.3 pp to. 11.7%, and the mean perceived probability of finding a job (if one's current job was lost) rose by 0.2 pp to 58.2%, its fourth straight monthly increase and the highest reading since February 2020.

The median expected growth in household income rose by 0.2 pp to 4.5% in November, a new series high that was driven by respondents with more than a high school education. Household spending expectations slipped slightly, with the median expected growth down 0.1 pp to 6.9% from 7.0% in October.

