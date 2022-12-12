Tapestry upgraded to Buy at Goldman on ‘strong brand momentum’

Dec. 12, 2022 10:50 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares ticked higher on Monday after Goldman shifted to a bullish stance on the luxury fashion business.

Margin expansion, the reopening of an important market in China, and a strong balance sheet were all cited as bullish factors undergirding the upgrade. As such, even the potential for slowing sales does not undermine a bullish thesis on the stock.

“Strong brand momentum and an emotionally-driven category means the business is likely to be better ballasted from a choppy US consumer backdrop,” the bank’s analysts said.

The analysts raised their price target to $44 from a prior $37 alongside the upgrade to Buy from Neutral. Shares of Tapestry (TPR) moved 1.04% higher after the week’s first 80 minutes of trading, moderating gains from a nearly 3% pop on the open.

