Vertex receives IND clearance for mRNA cystic fibrosis therapy

Dec. 12, 2022

  • The US FDA has cleared an IND application from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) for VX-522, an mRNA candidate for cystic fibrosis ("CF").
  • The therapy is intended for the ~5K CF patients who do not benefit from a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulator.
  • VX-522 is delivered via inhalation of a CFTR mRNA encapsulated by a lipid nanoparticle.
  • Vertex (VRTX) anticipates beginning a single ascending dose trial in the coming weeks.
