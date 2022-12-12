Vertex receives IND clearance for mRNA cystic fibrosis therapy
Dec. 12, 2022 10:54 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The US FDA has cleared an IND application from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) for VX-522, an mRNA candidate for cystic fibrosis ("CF").
- The therapy is intended for the ~5K CF patients who do not benefit from a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulator.
- VX-522 is delivered via inhalation of a CFTR mRNA encapsulated by a lipid nanoparticle.
- Vertex (VRTX) anticipates beginning a single ascending dose trial in the coming weeks.
