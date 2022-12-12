Meridian Bioscience gains after announcing Jan. 31 closing date for sale
Dec. 12, 2022 10:54 AM ETMeridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) rose 8% after it said its planned sale to SD Biosensor, SJL Partners is expected to close on Jan. 31.
- Meridian (VIVO) and the buyer group agreed to consummate the deal on Jan. 31 and to waive their right to terminate the merger agreement if it's not consummated on Jan. 6, according to a statement.
- South Korea's SD Biosensor and SJL Partners agreed to acquire Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) for $1.53 billion, or $34 a share in cash.
- Last month Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) reported Q4 results.
Comments