Meridian Bioscience gains after announcing Jan. 31 closing date for sale

Dec. 12, 2022 10:54 AM ETMeridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVOrose 8% after it said its planned sale to SD Biosensor, SJL Partners is expected to close on Jan. 31.
  • Meridian (VIVO) and the buyer group agreed to consummate the deal on Jan. 31 and  to waive their right to terminate the merger agreement if it's not consummated on Jan. 6, according to a statement.
  • South Korea's SD Biosensor and SJL Partners agreed to acquire Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) for $1.53 billion, or $34 a share in cash.
  • Last month Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) reported Q4 results.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.