Cancer-focused biotech Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) dropped ~38% in the morning hours Monday after the company updated data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial for its experimental CAR T cell therapy ADI-001 in relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL).

The GLEAN study is an open-label trial involving adults with B-cell malignancies who have relapsed or are refractory to at least two prior therapeutic regimens.

As of Dec. 05, data cut from the study, ADI-001, indicated a 75% overall response rate (ORR) and 69% complete response (CR) across all dose levels. In anti-CD19 CAR-T relapsed large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) patients, ORR and CR rates stood at 100%.

However, the durability of response was a concern as the six-month CR rate for dose level 2 (DL2) and DL3 stood at only 33%. The company said a patient follow-up continues in DL4 to asses six-month durability.

“It is very encouraging to see durability of response at six months and beyond along with a continued favorable safety profile in patients with aggressive lymphomas,” Francesco Galimi the Chief Medical Officer of Adicet Bio (ACET) remarked.

Adicet (ACET) expects to commence a potentially pivotal program for ADI-001 in Q2 2023, targeting post-CAR T LBCL patients.

A previous readout indicated a 78% (7/9) ORR and CRR for ADI-001 as of the July 15 data cut.