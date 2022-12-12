U.S. stocks on Monday ticked higher to kick off a busy week that will see rate decisions from major central banks in the U.S., Europe and England and economic data on domestic inflation.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) underperformed the other two major indices, weighed down by losses in megacap technology stocks and Tesla (TSLA). By mid-day, the tech-heavy index was higher by 0.29% to 11,036.43 points.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.53% to 3,955.12 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) advanced 0.82% to 33,751.12 points.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight were trading in the green, led by Energy and Utilities. Consumer Discretionary fell the most among the losers.

Sentiment was also helped by a New York Fed survey that showed U.S. consumers had lowered their inflation expectations for all timeframes.

"The FOMC meeting on Wednesday, December 14, will be a meaningful event as it will end the expeditious process of raising rates to catch up with inflation and shift to the next phase, focusing on how high and for how long," Seeking Alpha contributor Mott Capital Management said on Sunday.

"Listening to Fed officials since the November FOMC meeting, it is clear that the Fed's projected path of rate hikes will be higher than where they stood at the September FOMC meeting. At that point, the Fed saw the peak terminal rate at 4.6%. Rates are likely heading much higher than what the market has priced in for 2023," Mott Capital Management added.

All three major Wall Street indices posted hefty losses last week, as investors stayed cautious ahead of the Fed meeting. Sentiment was also affected by mixed economic data that hinted the central bank might have to stick with tighter policy for longer.

The economic calendar remains light on Monday, but focus will squarely be on the November consumer price index data due Tuesday.

"The CPI report will likely confirm the slowdown in core inflation that was observed last month. We expect a monthly core CPI inflation SA of 0.31%, down from the 3-month average of 0.47%. Also contrary to what happened earlier this year when we got a few low inflation prints, we are not seeing high-frequency and front-month leading indicator data suggesting an inflation rebound. The move lower in inflation seems to be more persistent this time around," UBS economist Jonathan Pingle said in a preview note on Friday.

Turning to the bond markets, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 1 basis point at 3.58%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 4 basis points to 4.37%.

Among active movers, Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) was the top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq Composite after announcing results from an early-stage trial on its leukemia drug candidate. Conversely, Affimed (AFMD) was the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq on plans to prioritize its lead asset as a combination therapy.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) advanced after agreeing to be bought by Amgen (AMGN) in a nearly $28B deal.

M&A-related news also sent shares of Coupa Software (COUP) higher after Thoma Bravo agreed to buy the company for $8B.

