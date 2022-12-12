FedNat Holding, units file for bankruptcy protection
Dec. 12, 2022
- FedNat Holding (OTC:FNHC) and certain units of the regional insurance holding company have filed for bankruptcy protection.
- The voluntary petitions were filed under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.
- The company said it will evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize value for stakeholders, including a reorganization of business and sale of assets.
- The ~$6.5M cash on hand is expected to provide liquidity to support day-to-day operations.
