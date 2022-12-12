FedNat Holding, units file for bankruptcy protection

Dec. 12, 2022 11:25 AM ETFedNat Holding Company (FNHC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Paperwork

FuzzMartin

  • FedNat Holding (OTC:FNHC) and certain units of the regional insurance holding company have filed for bankruptcy protection.
  • The voluntary petitions were filed under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.
  • The company said it will evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize value for stakeholders, including a reorganization of business and sale of assets.
  • The ~$6.5M cash on hand is expected to provide liquidity to support day-to-day operations.
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.