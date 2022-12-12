Inotiv stock slides 25% on weak guidance weighed by supplier's non-human primate charges

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock slid as much as 24.8% on Monday after the contract research organization provided FY22 guidance and delayed its Q4 earnings report scheduled for after market close later in the day.

The delay is due to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida criminally charging employees of Inotiv's (NOTV) supplier of non-human primates, along with two Cambodian officials, with conspiring to illegally import NHPs into the U.S.

As a result, Inotiv (NOTV) needs additional time to complete the financial statement closing process for FY22.

The company expects FY22 total revenue of ~$547.7M vs. $89.6M in FY21. Consensus estimate is $550.98M.

Of the total revenue expected in FY22, ~$140M was from NHPs that Inotiv (NOTV) imported from Cambodia.

Discovery and safety assessment business book to bill ratio is expected to be 1.33x while DSA backlog is expected to be ~$147.2M at September 30, up from $81.4M at September 30, 2021.

Inotiv (NOTV) will refrain from selling any of its Cambodian NHPs held in the U.S. till the NHPs in inventory from Cambodia can be reasonably determined to be purpose-bred.

If it is not able to resume deliveries before the end of the quarter, its sales, earnings and liquidity in Q1 will be negatively impacted.

Cambodia ceased any exports of NHPs. "We are importing NHPs from other countries, however, such imports are limited due to insufficient quantities to meet U.S. demand. Without imports from China (which are currently banned) and/or Cambodia, NHP supply to us, and to U.S. customers, will be increasingly limited," warned Inotiv (NOTV).