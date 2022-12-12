NowVertical Group (TSXV:NOW:CA) has agreed to acquire two UK data analytics solution providers for a total gross consideration of $6.45M. The acquisitions are expected to be completed before end-2022.

Acrotrend Solutions and Smartlytics Consultancy will increase NowVertical's revenue for the trailing 12-month period by ~$6.1M and adjusted EBITDA by ~$1.9M. These mark NowVertical's 10th and 11th acquisitions to date.

NowVertical will pay a closing cash payment of $5.1M and issue 1.35M subordinate voting shares priced at the greater of its 20-day VWAP on closing and $1 per share, subject to holdbacks. It will also pay an earn-out consideration over three fiscal years based on certain adjusted EBITDA targets.

Daren Trousdell, CEO of NowVertical, said: "The addition of the Acrotrend and Smartlytics teams will help accelerate and grow our expected positive adjusted EBITDA and add additional opportunities for further organic growth in the UK, a key market for NOW. They also set the stage for our next round of acquisitions that, under the NOW banner, will help customers realize the potential of Vertical Intelligence."

Acrotrend is a customer data and analytics consultancy with a focus on medium to large enterprises, delivering solutions primarily within the sales, marketing, customer services and digital functions. It has operations in the UK and India and counts The Economist Group, The Walt Disney Company, Informa, GSK and Cancer Research UK among its clients.

Smartlytics is an end-to-end data solutions and analytics company specializing in recurring revenue contracts for corporations and extensive service engagements with larger organizations. It has operations in the UK, Dubai, UAE and Cairo with public and private sector organizations such as Signal AI, Leicestershire County Council, Redington and Patrizia among its clients.