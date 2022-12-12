MOBI724 Global seeks approval for shares-for-debt deal, announces private placement

Dec. 12, 2022 11:32 AM ETMobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (MOBIF), MOS:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Mobi724 Global (OTCPK:MOBIF) on Monday announced that it entered into a shares for debt agreements and is seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, to pay off certain loans, unpaid salary and other fees.
  • The debt will be converted by issuing 25,356,200 common shares at a price of C$0.025 in accordance with the Minimum Price Exception stipulated in TSXV.
  • The company also announced that it is currently seeking to close a non-brokered private placement financing of common shares and an unsecured convertible debenture of up to C$1.5 million.
  • The offering consists of the following two components: unit offering of 30,000,000 units at C$0.025 per unit and debenture offering of an unsecured convertible debenture of C$750,000.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.