Jason Trennert said on Monday that investors should have a defensive approach in 2023, as a recession is likely to happen. Still, the chairman and CEO of Baird-owned Strategas Research Partners predicted a relatively light impact on earnings from an economic downturn, saying the drop in corporate profits will not be as dramatic as usual.

Speaking to CNBC, Trennert also characterized economic pullbacks as a normal part of the business process, setting up further growth in the future.

"I feel very strongly that recessions are a part of the business cycle, part of capitalism it's what allows the system to grow," he said.

In terms of corporate bottom lines, Trennert forecast a decline of 10% in S&P 500 operating earnings next year. This would represent a shallower drop than the 30% of average decline in earnings during a recession.

The CEO of Strategas said the firm is leery about the market at this stage as their expectation of 10% decline is not consistent with a market that's trading at about 18 to 19 times trailing earnings.

Looking at specific sectors, Trennert said health care, consumer staples and energy will outperform in 2023 along with the Treasury market.

Global stock markets have been under pressure lately amid recession fears. Lately, equities have seen cautious trading ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, which is expected to lead to another interest rate increase of 50 basis points.

To give some context to Trennert's predictions, the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) was trading just below the 4,000 mark, sitting at 3,952.18 in Monday's intraday session. In October, the index reached a 52-week low of 3,491.58.

Here are some related sector ETFs: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP), Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

