Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is slated to report fiscal second-quarter results after the close of trading and investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt is expecting "average" seasonality for revenue and earnings growth, led by the company's cloud offerings.

Analyst Brian White, who has a buy rating on Oracle (ORCL), noted that the company offers investors a "high-quality, value play" with the ability to gain exposure to the cloud and other digital modern initiatives, including in the healthcare space, courtesy of its recent acquisition of Cerner. However, even with all of that in mind, revenue growth for the second-quarter is likely to be on par with past results.

"Our [fiscal 2023 second-quarter] revenue estimate reflects a 5% [quarter-over-quarter] increase, matching the four-year average sequential rise for past November quarters," White wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst expects Oracle to generate $12.04B in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $1.21. A consensus of Wall Street analysts currently expect Oracle (ORCL) to report a profit of $1.17 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $12B.

Delving deeper, it's likely that the Cerner acquisition on June 8 will keep muddling year-over-year growth rates in Oracle's (ORCL) segments and certain metrics, but cloud license and on-premise license revenue should trend downward to $1.18B, while cloud services and license support should rise 14% year-over-year to $8.63B.

Perhaps the largest area where the Cerner acquisition will be felt is in service sales, which is expected to rise 80% year-over-year to $1.45B.

Last week, Oracle (ORCL) received a piece of the U.S. Defense Department's $9B Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, surprising some analysts.