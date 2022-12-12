Gladstone Commercial announces share repurchase authorization
- Gladstone Commercial's (NASDAQ:GOOD) board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $20M of each of the Co.'s 6.625% Series E and and 6.00% Series Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- The repurchases are intended to be implemented through open market transactions on U.S. exchanges or in privately negotiated transactions.
- The timing, prices, and sizes of repurchases will depend upon prevailing market prices and the authorization expires Dec. 6, 2023.
- "We believe using capital to repurchase our preferred shares at appropriate prices represents a favorable strategic use of capital," said Buzz Cooper, President of the Co.
