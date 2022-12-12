Morgan Stanley sees a path for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to produce compound annual earnings growth of 20% for the next few years, and has reiterated its Overweight rating.

Disney stock (DIS) is up 0.9%, outpacing a slightly lower Communication Services sector.

Bob Iger returns to claim the CEO role facing "known but real secular and cyclical headwinds," analyst Benjamin Swinburne says.

There are five areas of focus for the once-again chief, he said: (1) Empower creative executives while still driving down expenses in Disney's media business; (2) Implement a new succession plan (with a short two-year window) or pull off a "strategic pivot"; (3) Reset focus to overall, consolidated earnings power (including abandoning 2024 Disney+ subscriber guidance); (4) don't lose emphasis on content; and (5) "prepare for Disney 2025."

"Long-term, we continue to believe Disney can deliver significant earnings growth driven by its Parks & Experiences business and, beginning in F24, its Media & Entertainment businesses," Swinburne said.

Even in the near term, fiscal 2023 guidance of revenue and segment operating income growth in the high single digits is "achievable, even assuming a softer ad market, current cord-cutting trends, and pandemic-related losses at the Shanghai park."

The Parks & Experiences business may be exposed to a weakening consumer, but forward bookings are strong, he notes. A reduced outlook for fiscal 2023 has risk fairly balanced to upside and downside.

Swinburne lowered estimates to reflected updated guidance, and now sees 2023/2024 earnings per share of $4.00 and $5.15 respectively (slightly below Street consensus for $4.21 and $5.46).

And a lower price target of $115 still implies 22% upside.

Disney is preparing for some new box-office dominance next weekend as it releases a sequel to Avatar, the all-time worldwide box-office champ.