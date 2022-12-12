Harpoon adds 122% on updated Phase 1 data for multiple myeloma therapy

Dec. 12, 2022 11:52 AM ETHarpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP)ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Cancer In The Blood

wildpixel

Nano cap biotech Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) added ~122% in the morning hours Monday after the company disclosed updated interim data from its Phase 1 clinical trial for investigational cancer therapy HPN217 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The company said that data from 62 patients as of the Oct. 17 data cut indicated a 77% (10/13) objective response rate (ORR) for HPN217 across the highest doses (12 and 24 mg).

Responses were durable, with 86% (18/21) of responders remaining on study treatment, including many patients for more than a year, the Harpoon (HARP) added.

Regarding safety, 29% of patients experienced low-grade cytokine release syndrome across the highest step dose regimens (12% Grade 1 and 18% Grade 2), Harpoon (HARP) said, adding that effects were mainly linked to earlier doses.

Results were part of a presentation at the ongoing American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

The enrollment in the Phase 1 trial is expected to complete in H1 2023.

AbbVie (ABBV) has inked a licensing deal with Harpoon (HARP) for HPN217, which is designed to target the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). Per the terms, the pharma giant can exercise an option to license HPN217 after the Phase 1 trial concludes.

Seeking Alpha contributor E. Roudasev issued a Strong Buy recommendation on Harpoon (HARP) in September, calling the clinical-stage biotech “a bargain” with limited downside risk.

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.