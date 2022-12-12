Nano cap biotech Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) added ~122% in the morning hours Monday after the company disclosed updated interim data from its Phase 1 clinical trial for investigational cancer therapy HPN217 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

The company said that data from 62 patients as of the Oct. 17 data cut indicated a 77% (10/13) objective response rate (ORR) for HPN217 across the highest doses (12 and 24 mg).

Responses were durable, with 86% (18/21) of responders remaining on study treatment, including many patients for more than a year, the Harpoon (HARP) added.

Regarding safety, 29% of patients experienced low-grade cytokine release syndrome across the highest step dose regimens (12% Grade 1 and 18% Grade 2), Harpoon (HARP) said, adding that effects were mainly linked to earlier doses.

Results were part of a presentation at the ongoing American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

The enrollment in the Phase 1 trial is expected to complete in H1 2023.

AbbVie (ABBV) has inked a licensing deal with Harpoon (HARP) for HPN217, which is designed to target the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). Per the terms, the pharma giant can exercise an option to license HPN217 after the Phase 1 trial concludes.

Seeking Alpha contributor E. Roudasev issued a Strong Buy recommendation on Harpoon (HARP) in September, calling the clinical-stage biotech “a bargain” with limited downside risk.