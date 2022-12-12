Here are some ETFs in focus ahead of CPI data and the Fed's interest rate decision

Exchange traded funds tied to inflation, the currency market and U.S. Treasuries will take center stage later this week amid a packed economic calendar that is headlined by a Federal Reserve rate decision and the November CPI report.

On Tuesday, investors will receive the government's latest consumer inflation report. Economists expect the consumer price index to show a 7.3% increase compared to last year. This would mark a moderation compared to October’s 7.7% Y/Y increase.

From there, the Fed will come into focus. On Wednesday, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve will announce their latest interest rate decision. At the moment, Wall Street has priced in a 72.3% chance of a 50-basis-point hike and a 27.7% chance of 75-basis-point hike.

As a result of the economic data, funds synched with inflation, currencies and U.S. Treasuries will be poised for potential volatile moves.

Inflation ETFs: As inflation remains top of mind, the latest CPI report will provide investors with important signs about the current state of price increases. The information will also give a further clue as to whether inflation has peaked.

Exchange traded funds that have their price action attached to instruments that fight off levels of inflation will get significant attention. Some of those funds include (TIP), (VTIP), (SCHP), (STIP), (RLY), (RINF), (RAAX) and (PPI).

Currency ETFs: Interest rates and currencies go hand-in-hand. As such, the dollar index (DXY) will be closely watched when the Fed announces its rate decision on Wednesday. Outside of the DXY, other currency ETFs and ETNs will also be closely observed. A handful of names include (UUP), (USDU) and (UDN).

U.S. Treasury ETFs: The bond market and Treasury yields remain hyper sensitive to the future of interest rates. Therefore, Wednesday’s announcement by Fed Chair Powell will influence the trading action of Treasury funds such as (NASDAQ:TLT), (NASDAQ:IEI), (NASDAQ:IEF), (NASDAQ:SHY), (GOVT), (VGSH), (VGIT), (SCHO), (SCHR), (SPTL), (TLH) and (VGLT).

In broader market news, U.S. stocks on Monday ticked higher to kick off a busy economic week.