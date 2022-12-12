SPAC Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNG) has signed a letter of intent to combine with an unnamed plant-based foods company and postponed a shareholder vote on extending its deadline for consummating a merger deal.

Belong said in a filing that it has moved a special shareholders meeting to Dec. 21 from Dec. 14. Among other matters, shareholders are scheduled to vote on whether to extend the SPAC's deadline for closing on a business combination to July 27 from Jan. 27. The redemption date has likewise been extended to Dec. 19.

The SPAC added that it has entered into a non-binding LOI with a plant-based food company with annual revenue of over $50M. Details on the deal will be released when the company executes a definitive agreement, which is expected in the next 30 days. A closing is anticipated in Q2 2023.

Belong went public in July 2021, raising $150M.

Last year, plant-based protein company Impossible Foods (IMPF) was said to be mulling a SPAC merger. The company closed on a $500M funding round in November 2021 that valued it at around $7B.

Plant-based protein food companies have been facing decreased demand in recent months as consumers seek out cheaper options amid rising inflation. Beyond Meat (BYND) has been hit especially hard, with analysts at Argus cutting the stock to sell last week.