Sam Bankman-Fried hopes to start new venture in effort to repay FTX investors - report

Sam Bankman-Fried, who has come under a number of federal investigations after the collapse of his FTX (FTT-USD) cryptocurrency exchange, is hoping to start a new business to earn enough money to repay FTX investors, he told BBC in a recent interview.

His remarks come as over a million FTX users were estimated to have been unable to access their funds. The crypto trading platform, which was at one point the world's second largest, filed for bankruptcy along with its more than 130 affiliates on November 11 after the discovery of its unstable financial health resulted in a colossal amount of outflows.

"I'm going to be thinking about how we can help the world and if users haven't gotten much back, I'm going to be thinking about what I can do for them. And I think at the very least I have a duty to FTX users to do right by them as best as I can," Bankman-Fried said, as quoted by BBC.

The interview occurred a day after SBF came out in support of a proposal to revive the exchange by issuing a new version of FTX's native crypto, FTT (FTT-USD).

"I continue to think that this would be a productive path for parties to explore! I *hope* that the teams in place will do so," SBF took to Twitter in response to the revival plan proposed by Crypto Banter founder Ran Neuner. That sent the price of FTT surging some 50% shortly thereafter, though it's still trailing well below levels since the FTX mess started last month.

The 30-year-old, who was described to have run FTX as his own "personal fiefdom," said last week he's "willing to testify" on Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee, while noting limitations on what he would say given a lack of access to data.

