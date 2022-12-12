Castellum shares take off after $900M contract from Air Force
Dec. 12, 2022 12:10 PM ETCastellum, Inc. (CTM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Castellum (NYSE:CTM) on Monday announced that it is among the winners of an Air Force contract which has a ceiling of up to $900 million.
- Shares of the company rose as much as 19% to $1.57 during market hours.
- The 10-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract was awarded to the company's unit, Specialty Systems (SSI).
- “With a 10-year period of performance we will be focusing resources and efforts on this contract vehicle to provide the Air Force with a variety of services to meet their mission needs while growing and diversifying the customer base of Castellum.” - CEO Mark Fuller
