Castellum shares take off after $900M contract from Air Force

Dec. 12, 2022 12:10 PM ETCastellum, Inc. (CTM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Patriotic American Soldier

CatLane

  • Castellum (NYSE:CTM) on Monday announced that it is among the winners of an Air Force contract which has a ceiling of up to $900 million. 
  • Shares of the company rose as much as 19% to $1.57 during market hours.
  • The 10-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract was awarded to the company's unit, Specialty Systems (SSI).
  • “With a 10-year period of performance we will be focusing resources and efforts on this contract vehicle to provide the Air Force with a variety of services to meet their mission needs while growing and diversifying the customer base of Castellum.” - CEO Mark Fuller

