Weber soars 23% right up to takeover price with deal expected to close smoothly

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) rallied 23.31% on Monday morning to run up to $8.02 after DT Capital Partners submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A stock that it currently does not own at $8.05.

The Weber (WEBR) board of WEBR had formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate and consider any potential or actual transaction proposal from BDT and any other alternative proposals.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023 to make Weber a private company. There is a $5.5M termination fee tied to the deal, although very little drama is anticipated by analysts with the takeover.

Sector watch: Traeger (COOK) has pared an earlier gain to just +2.21% following the M&A development in the grilling sector.

Morgan Stanley recently called COOK a disrupter in the grill market and leader in the emerging wood pellet grill category, noting the company is building a lifestyle brand with only 5% penetration in the defined serviceable market. Current valuation on COOK is said to reflect uncertainty around demand/competition post-COVID.

