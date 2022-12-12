UK's Tucker takes top job at Wall Street Journal
Dec. 12, 2022 12:26 PM ETNews Corporation (NWS), NWSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- The Wall Street Journal (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) has a new editor-in-chief, tabbing UK veteran Emma Tucker to take over after a strong run by Matt Murray.
- Tucker, who's been editor of fellow News Corp. publication the Sunday Times for nearly three years, officially assumes the job effective Feb. 1.
- She becomes the first woman to lead the WSJ. At the Sunday Times she became known for backing deeply reported investigations of difficult subjects, and for making a priority out of audience growth (digital readership more than doubled under her watch).
- Murray was under contract to serve in the position through June 2023, but will take a more senior New Corp. role on new projects under CEO Robert Thomson. He'll help during a transition period until March 1.
- Murray assumed the publication's top job in June 2018, and oversaw the WSJ through significant digital growth and the global COVID-19 pandemic.
- Front and center in News Corp. (NWS) (NWSA) news is Rupert Murdoch's proposal to merge it back together with Fox.
