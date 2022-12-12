Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) reached a 52-week low on Monday after announcing preclinical data with its partner GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) to highlight the potential of a new therapeutic approach to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The data, as presented at the ongoing American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, indicates how to combine GT Biopharma’s (GTBP) Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) with Fate’s (FATE) induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform to treat AML.

The preclinical data show that dual-antigen targeting strategies combining the two mechanisms “are a promising approach to address the clinical heterogeneity of AML and enhance outcomes for patients with advanced disease,” Jeffrey Miller consulting science chief of GT (GTBP), said.

In July 2021, GT (GTBP) announced a sponsored research agreement worth more than $2M with Miller.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Oppenheimer lowered its price target on Fate (FATE) to $65 from $90 per share.

Wall Street has remained bullish on Fate (FATE) stock, with an average rating of Strong Buy from analysts while Seeking Alpha Authors indicated a Buy rating. However, SA’s Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated FATE as a Hold.