Microsoft looks to quell EU antitrust concerns over business practices: report
Dec. 12, 2022 12:41 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), CRMATVIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is seeking to address concerns raised by the Europe Union over its business practices after the bloc received a complaint from Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) Slack messaging app, Reuters reported.
- The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that Microsoft (MSFT) had made a preliminary offers of concessions, but did not detail what those were.
- Last year, Slack complained that Microsoft (MSFT) had unfairly integrated Teams, its Slack competitor, into Office. Slack also said the EU should make Microsoft (MSFT) separate Teams from Office and sell it at a fair commercial price.
- In November, it was reported that that it was likely Microsoft (MSFT) would face an antitrust investigation from the European Union.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares rose nearly 2% to $250.27 in mid-day trading on Monday.
- Last week, the Federal Trade Commission filed suit to block Microsoft's (MSFT) $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), saying the deal would "enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business."
