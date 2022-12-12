Bluegreen Vacations amends tender offer to increase offer price to $25/share

  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) said Monday it amended its tender offer to buy up to 4.5M class A shares to increase the offer price from $22.17/share in cash to $25/share in cash.
  • Shares of Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) gained ~14%.
  • The company extended the expiration time of the tender offer from 5 pm ET on December 9 till 5 pm ET on December 23.
  • The depositary for the tender offer, as of 5 pm ET on December 9, which was the previous expiration time of the tender offer, ~1.9M shares had been tendered for purchase in the tender offer.

