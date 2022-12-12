Party City creditors band together as company faces cash crunch - Bloomberg

Party City storefront in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

Creditors of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) are coming together and hiring advisers as the retailer faces restructuring.

According to Bloomberg, a group of secured bondholders have held joint talks with advisers at Lazard and Davis Polk & Wardwell. Additionally, Party City’s Anagram business has reportedly enlisted the services of international law firm Milbank amid its liquidity issues.

As interest payments approach in the new year, the company’s ability to remain solvent has come into question. Fitch Ratings recently lowered its outlook for the company citing “rapid deterioration in Party City's operating and liquidity profile.”

Shares touched a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Monday.

