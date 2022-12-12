Weapons maker Kwesst stock jumps as high as 25% in wake of uplisting, offering

Canadian weapons maker Kwesst Micro Systems (KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) (TSXV:KWE:CA), which uplisted its shares and raised $10M though a US offering last Wednesday, saw its stock jump as high as 25% on Monday.

Shares of Kwesst opened at $3.30, reaching a high of $3.58 in early trading before sliding to a low of $2.85 midday. The stock recently changed hands at $3.09, up 8%, at around 12:25 p.m. ET.

Last Wednesday, Kwesst raised $10M through a US offering after uplisting its shares from OTC to Nasdaq. The company also simultaneously raised $3M through an offering on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, where the stock was already listed.

Based in Ottawa, Kwesst is a developer and marketer of non-lethal alternatives to firearms for personal safety, law enforcement and military purposes.

For its US offering last Wednesday, Kwesst offered 2.5M units priced at $4.13 apiece.

