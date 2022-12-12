Seagen buoyed by Adcetris combo data for classical Hodgkin lymphoma
Dec. 12, 2022 1:50 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Phase 2 data of Seagen's (NASDAQ:SGEN) Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) and standard chemotherapy agents in patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma led to improved complete response.
- Results showed a complete response rate of 88% and an overall response rate of 93% in patients with advanced-stage disease. In patients with early-stage disease, the figures were, respectively, 92% and 95%.
- The estimated 12-month progression-free survival rate was 95% in the advanced-stage group.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Seagen (SGEN) as a hold with high marks for profitability and momentum.
Comments