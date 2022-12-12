Seagen buoyed by Adcetris combo data for classical Hodgkin lymphoma

Dec. 12, 2022 1:50 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Classical Hodgkin lymphoma, mixed cellularity subtype. Site: Spleen. Mixed cellularity is a subtype of classical Hodgkin lymphoma characterized by diagnostic Hodgkin-Reed Sternberg cells in a mixed inflammatory back-ground without sclerosis. Mononuclear

OGphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phase 2 data of Seagen's (NASDAQ:SGEN) Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) and standard chemotherapy agents in patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma led to improved complete response.
  • Results showed a complete response rate of 88% and an overall response rate of 93% in patients with advanced-stage disease. In patients with early-stage disease, the figures were, respectively, 92% and 95%.
  • The estimated 12-month progression-free survival rate was 95% in the advanced-stage group.
