63 people arrested by Chinese police for laundering $1.7B through crypto
Dec. 12, 2022
- A gang of 63 people were arrested by Chinese police for allegedly laundering as much as 12B yuan (US$1.7B) using cryptocurrency in the wake of Beijing's crypto crackdown, according to a recent statement by the Public Security Bureau of Inner Mongolia’s Tongliao.
- The criminal group, starting from May 2021, allegedly used the proceeds from pyramid schemes, fraud and gambling, Chinese authorities said. They then converted those funds into tether (USDT-USD), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.
- Moreover, the gang recruited people around the country to open crypto accounts in an effort to help launder the funds. Those people, in turn, would receive a commission based on how much they laundered, the statement read.
- About 130M yuan of illegal income have been confiscated from the gang.
- Major cryptos such as bitcoin (BTC-USD), -1%, and ethereum (ETH-USD), -1.7%, fell slightly in afternoon trading.
- The huge money laundering case in China adds to a growing list of illicit crypto-related activities that have been flagged by regulators in recent months. For instance, two Estonians were charged last month for allegedly running a $575M crypto fraud.
